Accused not identified in 55% cases: Data on crimes against North-East Indians in Delhi

More than half of the accused persons in the FIRs registered in Delhi over the past 12 years for crimes against people from the North-East have remained “untraced”, according to Delhi Police data accessed by The Indian Express, underscoring persistent gaps in investigations despite the creation of a specialised police unit intended to address such cases.

“Untraced” here refers to accused whom the police could not identify, locate or apprehend despite conducting probes. For more than a decade, the Delhi Police has registered thousands of complaints involving crimes against people from India’s North-East. But in most of those cases, data now reveals, investigators have not identified those responsible.Of the 2,656 FIRs filed between 2014 and April 30, 2026, 1,465 — nearly 55% — were classified as untraced. Only 33 cases resulted in conviction, producing a conviction rate of 1.82 per cent.

Sources said that senior police officers have recently directed the ACP Headquarters to review cases in which investigations have remained pending for more than two years.

Data also shows that another 771 cases remain pending trial, while 74 are still under investigation. The concentration of cases is uneven across 15 police districts in Delhi.

South West district recorded 982 FIRs – roughly 37 per cent of all complaints during the period – and also reported the largest number of untraced cases, at 583. South district registered 412 FIRs, including 219 untraced cases. South East district and Dwarka recorded 226 and 223 FIRs respectively. Combined, the four districts account for nearly 70% of all FIRs involving members of the North-East community.

Outcomes varied sharply across districts.

Outer North recorded the highest conviction rate at 11.7%, followed by Rohini at 11.1%, West district at 7.69% and Dwarka at 7.14%. But those districts accounted for comparatively few cases. South West district, despite recording the highest volume of complaints, reported only 11 convictions. Several districts and specialised units – including North East, East, Railway, Metro, IGI Airport and Special Cell – recorded no convictions during the period covered

by the data.

The figures arrive more than a decade after Delhi Police created its North-East Cell, a specialised unit established in 2014 following recommendations made by the M. P. Bezbaruah Committee. The committee was constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after the death of Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, and was tasked with examining racial discrimination, harassment and violence faced by people from the North-East in Indian cities.The North-East Cell was intended to serve as a nodal agency: addressing grievances, monitoring criminal cases, coordinating with district police, maintaining data and conducting outreach among residents from the region living in Delhi.

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Its creation, police officers said, reflected an institutional recognition that members of the North-East often faced distinct barriers in reporting crimes and navigating the justice system.

“More than a decade after the death of Nido Tania prompted calls for institutional reform, the data raises broader questions about whether improvements in reporting mechanisms have translated into stronger investigations, faster trials and better outcomes for victims.Yet the latest data suggests that those structural concerns remain unresolved,” a senior officer said.

Significantly, this year has seen a rise in crime against people from the North-East. Earlier in 2026, two women from Assam alleged they were assaulted and subjected to racist remarks near South Delhi’s Nehru Place. In another case, three women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged racial abuse by neighbours in Malviya Nagar.