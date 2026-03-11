‘Accused minor in Uttam Nagar murder case not missing’: Delhi Police caution against spreading ‘misinformation’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Almost a week after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death amid a brawl with neighbours in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on the day of Holi, the Delhi Police has dismissed media reports alleging that a juvenile linked to the murder case was missing. It also cautioned people not to spread misinformation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said in a statement, “It is clarified that two juveniles have been apprehended in this case. One of the juveniles was apprehended on March 5 and the news articles circulating pertain to this missing juvenile. Delhi Police confirms that the said juvenile was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board following due procedure of law and has been further sent to Observation Home by the Juvenile Justice Board.”
The statement noted that a total of 16 persons, including two minors and three women, have been apprehended in the murder case so far.
It also stressed that spreading false rumours is a criminal act, rendering one liable to prosecution and attracting strict legal action.
“Stringent provisions of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have already been invoked in the case in addition to relevant sections pertaining to murder,” the statement read.
The DCP further said that any attempt to spread rumours or propagate misinformation was being monitored through regular social media patrolling.
“Social media handles trying to spread misinformation through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. are being monitored. Those attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will be promptly booked as per law,” the DCP added.
He also appealed to people not to believe in hearsay and rumours.
On March 4, Tarun was beaten to death allegedly over an issue involving a water-filled balloon. Police said Tarun’s family claimed his cousin was playing with a water balloon on the third floor of their house when it accidentally slipped from her hand and fell to the ground. The water splashed on a woman from another community, leading to an argument between the two families.
