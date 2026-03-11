‘Accused minor in Uttam Nagar murder case not missing’: Delhi Police caution against spreading ‘misinformation’

The DCP further said that any attempt to spread rumours or propagate misinformation was being monitored through regular social media patrolling. (File Photo)

Almost a week after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death amid a brawl with neighbours in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on the day of Holi, the Delhi Police has dismissed media reports alleging that a juvenile linked to the murder case was missing. It also cautioned people not to spread misinformation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said in a statement, “It is clarified that two juveniles have been apprehended in this case. One of the juveniles was apprehended on March 5 and the news articles circulating pertain to this missing juvenile. Delhi Police confirms that the said juvenile was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board following due procedure of law and has been further sent to Observation Home by the Juvenile Justice Board.”