Accused in Gurgaon school murder will be tried as adult, says children’s court

The 16-year-old accused in the murder a Class II student of a prominent Gurgaon school last year will be treated as an adult during trial. A special children’s court Monday upheld the Juvenile Justice Board’s order to this effect, and dismissed an appeal filed to challenge it. “Today, the court has said that the juvenile accused will be treated as an adult during trial. Whatever legal proceedings will be initiated against him in future will consider him an adult,” said Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the seven-year-old victim’s father.

“The defence, among other things, had alleged that the sociological and psychological reports were not enough, but the court has found them to be satisfactory. It has, hence, directed that the accused be considered an adult, as a result of which he no longer has the option of being let off easily after being imprisoned for only three years,” added Tekriwal.

Defence counsel Tanvir Ahmed Mir said, “We are yet to go through the order, but once we have perused it, we plan to approach the higher courts and appeal there.” According to police, the boy confessed to killing the Class II student to postpone exams as well as a parent-teacher meeting. He is alleged to have slit the victim’s throat inside the ground-floor bathroom of the school.

The court Monday also dismissed two other appeals filed in the case, which had been pending before it — one challenging permission given to the CBI to procure fresh fingerprints of the accused, and the other challenging permission granted to the agency to take the accused into custody.

“There were two more appeals, regarding fingerprints and alleged illegal custody, which have also been dismissed. The court said all three appeals are being dismissed since they have no credibility,” said Tekriwal. Gurgaon Police had initially arrested a school bus conductor for the crime, claiming that he had confessed to it. The 16-year-old was arrested on November 7, after the CBI took over the case.

The JJB, which was initially hearing the matter, had on December 20 ordered that the accused be considered an adult during trial, stating that he “had sufficient mental and physical capacity to commit the offence alleged against him, and adequate ability to understand the consequences of the acts committed by him”. The case had been moved to the District and Sessions Court, which, in turn, allotted a special children’s court to hear the matter.

“The judgment given by the board is reasoned, judicious and sustainable in the eyes of law as observed by the sessions court. By giving this judgment today, absolute justice is effected and the juvenile shall not get a lenient let off after such a heinous offence,” said Tekriwal. According to the amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act, introduced in 2016, the 16-year-old cannot be sentenced to death or given life imprisonment without the option of an early release.

What the law says

* According to the amendment to the JJ Act, children aged 16-18 can be tried as adults for heinous crimes. But juvenile cannot be sentenced to death or life in prison

* For heinous crimes such as murder and rape, minimum sentence is seven years

* “The juvenile, in such cases, will be produced in court and not before JJB. Testimony given separately to Board. There should be no restriction on parole or remission of sentence in such cases… It is only after JJB has carefully evaluated the case and conducted sociological and psychological assessment that the decision to treat him as an adult can be taken,” said lawyer Ashish Dixit

