Accused in Dalit girl’s murder claim beaten inside van; they’re safe, say jail authorities

A Delhi court has disposed of an application filed by the four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, after they asked for a separate jail claiming they had been assaulted inside a prison vehicle.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar was informed by jail authorities that all the accused were completely safe and secure in prison.

“It is not possible to provide a separate van for their court production. As per the report, directions have been given by the Jail Superintendents to all the officials to ensure their safety during court production and in jail,” the judge said.

The Delhi Police also sought 10 more days to file a supplementary chargesheet in the case. Police told the court that the FSL results will be filed by October 15 following which the supplementary chargesheet would be filed. The court directed the FSL director to expedite the process and put up the matter for further hearing on October 21. The court also sought a reply from the investigating officer on an application seeking preservation of CCTV footage of the day of the incident and the day after.

The police, in their evidence filed against the accused, has stated that the girl died due to suffocation while being sexually assaulted.

Radhey Shyam (55), a priest at the cremation ground, and three other employees — Kuldeep Singh (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Salim Ahmed (49) — were arrested in connection with her death, which took place on August 2.

The accused have maintained that the girl died of electrocution while fetching water from a cooler. The girl’s family alleged that the suspects hurriedly cremated the body after raping her. Only her charred remains could be recovered from the funeral pyre.