Accused in 2018 Australia beach murder arrested from Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 38-year-old Indian nurse who allegedly killed an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. The police said the accused, Rajwinder Singh, fled to India days after killing Toyah Cordingley, 24.

According to reports, Cordingley was walking alone with her dog at a beach when Singh allegedly attacked her. While Singh later fled from the country leaving his wife and three children behind, the Queensland Police started a manhunt to nab him. On November 4 this year, the Australian High Commission announced a 1 million dollar reward for information on the suspect. Sources said this is the highest reward offered in a murder case. The Australian authorities had also approached Interpol and other agencies.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Singh. The CBI and Interpol were involved. They got a non-bailable warrant issued against Singh under the Extradition Act on November 21.” The police said they had inputs from the CBI and other agencies and a search operation was conducted.

“On Friday, around 6 am, based on the inputs shared by the CBI, Interpol and Australian counterparts, an intelligence-based operation led to the accused. He was apprehended from GT Karnal Road in North Delhi. He is being produced before the concerned court as per law for further proceedings,” said the spokesperson.

Singh is said to be extradited in connection with the case. He hails from Buttar Kalan in Moga and moved to Australia over two decades ago.

“He was not in touch with his wife or kids. His father and other relatives also live in Australia. He left the country soon after the murder. He was staying in North Delhi and had changed his looks to evade arrest. He is being questioned and produced before the court,” said a source associated with the developments.

Confirming the arrest, Queensland Police tweeted: “We can confirm a man has been arrested in India today following a significant investigation into the tragic death of Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland in 2018…”