Accused gestured to my daughter, she went as she knew him: Father of minor raped and killed in Greater Noida

In a narrow lane in a Greater Noida village, 20-odd men sat on Sunday afternoon. Among them was the father of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered on Friday by a man the family had known for years. Police had killed the accused in an encounter on Saturday night.

The father, who runs a family-owned business, said he had seen the girl last on Friday afternoon. “She was playing outside. But when I came out to check on her, she was not there. We searched for her everywhere, but in vain,” he said.

Family members and neighbours of the child approached the police on Friday evening. Officers scanned footage from a CCTV camera near the entrance to the lane in which the child was playing. Police said they spotted a man, who was later identified as a friend of a relative of the child.