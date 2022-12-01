Accused escapes police custody, hides in Gurgaon society’s elevator shaft for four hours

An accused in a kidnapping and extortion case allegedly escaped from police custody and hid in a society in Gurgaon for over four hours on Tuesday, the police said. The suspect was arrested after an extensive search operation by the police lasting over four hours and was found hiding on top of an elevator duct at Jalvayu Towers society in Sector 56.

According to the police, one Rajat Yadav, a resident of the same society, and his associate were booked on November 24 for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy from near a park in Sector 9 area. He was subsequently arrested and taken on a two-day remand by the police to recover the car used in the alleged kidnapping bid. Police said, on Tuesday afternoon, Yadav was taken to the society in Sector 56 to recover the car.

“Around 2 pm, a three-member police team took the suspect to the location and recovered the car. One police constable took the car to Sector 9 A police station. As the suspect was being transported in a police vehicle, he pushed away a home guard and ran towards the society’s parking,” a police officer said.

Two police officials chased Yadav, who then hid in the society’s towers, the police said.

Police said a manhunt was launched and teams from Sector 9 A police station, Sector 56 police station and Crime Branch were called to comb the society.

“All the gates and entrances of the society were manned by police teams to ensure he did not escape, while police carried out door-to-door searches in the society’s towers. The accused was finally arrested after four hours. He was found hiding in an elevator duct on the tenth floor near the terrace in one of the towers,” said a police officer.

The police said an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station. His associate in the kidnapping case is yet to be arrested, the police added.