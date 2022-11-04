Accused escapes from hospital on pretext of using washroom in Gurgaon

An accused in an attempt-to-murder case escaped from police custody from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment in Gurgaon, police said on Friday.

Police said the accused, Praveen Sharma, was booked in a case on October 21 after an alleged brawl between two groups at Silokhara village. He was caught and admitted to a private hospital in the South City-1 area for treatment on October 31, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when Sharma requested a head constable on duty at the hospital to go to the washroom. Police said he managed to give the police a slip and escaped from the hospital on the pretext of using the washroom.

In a police complaint, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station said that security staff had been deputed at the hospital for monitoring as per a roster.

“On Wednesday, when an assistant sub-inspector went to the hospital for the accused person’s arrest, he found that the accused was not present in his hospital bed. When the police official questioned a head constable who was deputed at the hospital, he said that the accused had gone to the washroom and managed to escape on this pretext,” read the FIR.

Police said after the information was received, a police team searched the area but the accused was yet to be arrested.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused engaged the police staff at the hospital in small talk and dodged the security using the excuse of going to the washroom. We have registered an FIR against the accused and a head constable for negligence. Several teams are working to trace the escaped accused person,” Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 40 police station, said.

An FIR was registered under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station.