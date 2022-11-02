Accused cannot be compelled to provide computer password: Delhi court to CBI

A Delhi court has said that an investigating officer in a CBI case has no right to be provided with the computer password of the accused without his consent since it may interfere with his right to privacy.

Special Judge Naresh Kumar Laka dismissed the CBI application seeking password and user ID of the computer of the accused, observing that he “cannot be compelled to give such information and in this regard he is protected by Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India as well as Section 161(2) of CrPC.”

“However, the IO is within his right to access the data of the computer system and its softwares which were seized from the accused with the help of specialised agency or person at the risk of… loss of data,” the court said.

Article 20(3) of the Constitution provides that no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself, while Section 161 (2) of the CrPC stipulates that no person shall answer questions which “would have a tendency to expose him to a criminal charge or to a penalty or forfeiture”.

The court said that the said computer system may contain private data of the accused and if it is revealed to the investigating agency, it may interfere with his right of privacy.

“But the power of the IO to get opened/decrypted/accessed the data of the said computer system with the help of specialised agency or person has not been denied,” the court said.

It said that while a password does not itself constitute a “self incriminating testimony” against an accused, from a practical point of view, the password alone is not the sole objective of the IO, who wants to use it for the purpose of accessing the data.

“Therefore, the said password is to be taken as integral part of the said computer system/mobile phone which is/are not severable from it,” court said.

It has also relied on a slew of judgements passed by the higher courts while passing its order. The court relied on a Supreme Court judgement, which in the case of narco analysis/lie detection test, held that “such procedure involves personal knowledge of the accused, therefore this cannot be done without his consent”.

“Same logic applies to a password, which is sought in this case as it also involves import of personal knowledge,” the court said.

The court also chose to differentiate between the laws governing obtaining of evidence in the US and India. It said that in India, the law on the point of appreciation of evidence, which has been obtained illegally, is different from the US.

“In USA, if an evidence is obtained by illegal means, it cannot be relied in court of law based on the doctrine of ‘fruit of the poisoned tree’, whereas in India if an evidence is obtained by resorting to illegal means or by not following the established procedure of law, it can still be used in certain circumstances. Therefore, there is a risk of the Constitutional Right under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India being jeopardised if such request of the IO to compel an accused to provide his password is allowed because once his data is accessed/opened by IO and if it reveals something incriminating, it may be read against the accused,” the court said.

“Not only does an accused person have the right to refuse to answer any question that may lead to incrimination, there is also a rule against adverse inferences being drawn from the fact of his/her silence,” the court said.