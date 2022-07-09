Accused bought knife 2 days ago to stab girl: Cops

A day after a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a Class 12 student, police suspect the attack was planned as the accused had procured a knife two days ago from a market. A 20-year-old man, who allegedly helped the accused, Shivam Mathur, escape was arrested on Friday.

On Thursday morning, Mathur allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old girl four-five times and she sustained critical injuries in her stomach, chest, eye and shoulder. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said Mathur, who works at a private hospital as a trainee in the store department, was arrested from Aligarh. “We have also arrested his friend, Shagun, for helping him escape after the crime. We found in our probe that Mathur stalked the girl…,” he said.

Police said during questioning, Mathur revealed that he was in touch with the girl for three years but she had been avoiding him for the last one-and-a-half months.

“Two days ago, he bought a knife from a local market and followed the victim when she left her house. He intercepted her two-wheeler and started arguing with her. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her five times. The girl’s cousin, who goes to the same school as her, found her lying in a pool of blood and told her parents,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to West Delhi Police Friday requesting a copy of the FIR in the matter along with details of the arrested accused, and the earlier complaint submitted by the girl’s family along with details of action taken.