Accused arrested in Delhi teen gangrape was police informer earlier: Probe

When contacted, DCP (South-East district) Vineet Kumar said: “The police staff have details of all local ruffians, and Asif’s details were also available with them.” (File photo)

The investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park, in Southeast Delhi, has found that one of the three accused earlier worked as a police informer in the same district.

This prior association helped police identify and trace the accused within a few hours of the incident being reported, sources told The Indian Express. While the girl was allegedly raped on Monday night, all three accused were arrested by Tuesday morning.

According to sources, police personnel identified Asif (34), a vegetable vendor and a former police informer, from the girl’s description. “The police personnel shared Asif’s details with senior officers and informed them that he had earlier been caught by local police on allegations of eve-teasing. However, since no complaint was filed, he was released,” said a source.