Accused arrested in Delhi teen gangrape was police informer earlier: Probe
This prior association helped police identify and trace the accused within a few hours of the incident being reported, sources told The Indian Express. While the girl was allegedly raped on Monday night, all three accused were arrested by Tuesday morning.
This prior association helped police identify and trace the accused within a few hours of the incident being reported, sources told The Indian Express. While the girl was allegedly raped on Monday night, all three accused were arrested by Tuesday morning.
According to sources, police personnel identified Asif (34), a vegetable vendor and a former police informer, from the girl’s description. “The police personnel shared Asif’s details with senior officers and informed them that he had earlier been caught by local police on allegations of eve-teasing. However, since no complaint was filed, he was released,” said a source.
When contacted, DCP (South-East district) Vineet Kumar said: “The police staff have details of all local ruffians, and Asif’s details were also available with them.”
The girl, and the 17-year-old boy who was with her at the time of the incident, had told police that the accused posed as police personnel and even used “police terminology” when “questioning” them.
After identifying Asif, police found that his phone was switched off. With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, they established his location at a DDA park and apprehended him early on Tuesday morning, said sources. Asif was shot in the leg during an alleged encounter; police said he opened fire at them.
“During questioning, Asif told police that on the day of the incident, he had gone to the park after dropping his daughter. Police are trying to find out if there are others who may have been assaulted or harassed by him,” said sources.
Sources said investigators are also looking into whether Asif misused his past proximity to police personnel to evade suspicion in the area. Police, however, maintained that his earlier role as an informer did not give him any protection. “Anyone found to be involved will face action as per law,” an officer said.
According to sources, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Monday, when the three accused confronted the 17-year-olds at the park. They allegedly posed as police personnel and said they had recorded a video of them, said sources.
“Hemant, a practising lawyer who is preparing for the judiciary examination, threatened to book the girl’s friend in a POCSO case. Hemant and Mukesh then took the boy to a nearby location while Asif allegedly raped the girl,” said sources, adding that the other two accused also allegedly raped the girl later.
“After the assault, they threatened the girl and her friend with dire consequences and told them that a police vehicle was coming to the area. They told them to leave the spot,” said sources.
After exiting the park, the girl and her friend boarded an auto-rickshaw and made a call to the police control room. Police reached them soon after. Sources said the girl was scared, but she was counselled and encouraged to report the matter.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More