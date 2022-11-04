scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Accused acquitted in Delhi University student’s murder, family to knock on Supreme Court’s door

On September 14, 2009, Nitika was heading home from college when she was allegedly kidnapped. The next day, her family received a call, claiming that a man had shot her and dumped her body.

DU student murder, Delhi University student murder, Supreme Court, delhi crime news, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThe family’s lawyer, Sunil Gupta, told The Indian Express, “They have suffered a lot... the father’s mental and physical health has deteriorated. After seeing the High Court order, he asked me to file an appeal before the SC. We will see what legal aid can be offered to the family. When I speak to Vijender, he keeps saying, ‘vakil sahab, kuch karo. kuch karo’. I will take action as per legal procedure.”

“We have been fighting for 13 years now. This should have been over long back but we are still standing strong. I want justice for my daughter and I will keep pushing. We will approach the Supreme Court,” said Vijender, father of 21-year-old Delhi University student Nitika Singh, who was kidnapped and killed in Outer Delhi’s Mundka in 2009. On Monday, the Delhi High Court acquitted the three accused in the case, saying there was no evidence on record that could prove the guilt of the men “beyond reasonable doubt”.

On September 14, 2009, Nitika was heading home from college when she was allegedly kidnapped. The next day, her family received a call, claiming that a man had shot her and dumped her body.

Based on a tip-off, a search was conducted at his house and Nitika’s body was recovered. It was wrapped in a black bag with a wound on her head. Three men  — Yashu, Vineet and Sunil — were eventually arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020.

For her family, Nitika was going to be the first graduate. She wanted to study more, build a house for her parents and become a teacher.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...Premium
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...

They said they are trying to submit an appeal in the apex court to look at the case.

“We will file an appeal and challenge the HC order. My daughter was kidnapped, tortured and killed. The men can’t be roaming free. We have already lost everything. I am ready to sell everything but will keep fighting the case,” said Vijender. After Nitika’s death, her family shifted from Mundka to West Delhi, and her parents, who were farmers, left their jobs.

They have two daughters and a son who works in the property consulting business.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The family’s lawyer, Sunil Gupta, told The Indian Express, “They have suffered a lot… the father’s mental and physical health has deteriorated. After seeing the High Court order, he asked me to file an appeal before the SC. We will see what legal aid can be offered to the family. When I speak to Vijender, he keeps saying, ‘vakil sahab, kuch karo. kuch karo’. I will take action as per legal procedure.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:29:29 am
Next Story

Delhi: Cab driver beaten up by ‘passengers’ who make off with vehicle

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement