Accused acquitted in Delhi University student’s murder, family to knock on Supreme Court’s door

“We have been fighting for 13 years now. This should have been over long back but we are still standing strong. I want justice for my daughter and I will keep pushing. We will approach the Supreme Court,” said Vijender, father of 21-year-old Delhi University student Nitika Singh, who was kidnapped and killed in Outer Delhi’s Mundka in 2009. On Monday, the Delhi High Court acquitted the three accused in the case, saying there was no evidence on record that could prove the guilt of the men “beyond reasonable doubt”.

On September 14, 2009, Nitika was heading home from college when she was allegedly kidnapped. The next day, her family received a call, claiming that a man had shot her and dumped her body.

Based on a tip-off, a search was conducted at his house and Nitika’s body was recovered. It was wrapped in a black bag with a wound on her head. Three men — Yashu, Vineet and Sunil — were eventually arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020.

For her family, Nitika was going to be the first graduate. She wanted to study more, build a house for her parents and become a teacher.

They said they are trying to submit an appeal in the apex court to look at the case.

“We will file an appeal and challenge the HC order. My daughter was kidnapped, tortured and killed. The men can’t be roaming free. We have already lost everything. I am ready to sell everything but will keep fighting the case,” said Vijender. After Nitika’s death, her family shifted from Mundka to West Delhi, and her parents, who were farmers, left their jobs.

They have two daughters and a son who works in the property consulting business.

Advertisement

The family’s lawyer, Sunil Gupta, told The Indian Express, “They have suffered a lot… the father’s mental and physical health has deteriorated. After seeing the High Court order, he asked me to file an appeal before the SC. We will see what legal aid can be offered to the family. When I speak to Vijender, he keeps saying, ‘vakil sahab, kuch karo. kuch karo’. I will take action as per legal procedure.”