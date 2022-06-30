Account that flagged Mohammed Zubair tweet, led to arrest ‘doesn’t exist anymore’

Days after fact-checking website AltNews’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested over a tweet he posted in 2018, the Twitter account that made an official complaint by tagging the Delhi Police has been deleted. The anonymous Twitter handle that went by the user name ‘Hanuman Bhakt’ had posted a quote-tweet on June 19, saying Zubair should be arrested for insulting a god.

On Wednesday, the page leading to the person’s Twitter account, @balajikijaiin, read “This account doesn’t exist”.

Based on the person’s complaint, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit had arrested Zubair while he was being questioned in a 2020 POCSO case, where he had protection from arrest by the High Court.

Zubair has been booked under sections of promoting enmity and outraging religious sentiments. He has been sent to four-days police custody.

When contacted, police on Wednesday said they are yet to approach the complainant/Twitter user in the case. While the Twitter account had only 1 tweet and 1 follower on the day of the arrest, the account soon garnered 1,200 followers.

However, on Wednesday, the account no longer existed on Twitter.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have come to know that the person deleted his account. However, that doesn’t affect our investigation. We are investigating the matter as Zubair’s old tweet was amplified and created disharmony. We are trying to trace the man and will ask him about the complaint. He may have deleted the account because he got scared.”

Zubair is being questioned about the 2018 tweet which is a photo of a hotel with a board reading ‘honeymoon’ hotel repainted to Hanuman hotel. The photo is a still from a 1983 movie.

Talking about the case, DCP (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra said, “A team will be sent to Bangalore to seize devices related to the investigation.”