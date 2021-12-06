Was there ban on giving accommodation to foreigners attending Tablighi meet last year, HC asks Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to state on record whether there was any prohibition on providing accommodation to the foreign nationals who had come on valid passports and visas to attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March last year.

Pulling up the Delhi Police for not answering the court’s queries properly, it said that no investigation has taken place in the cases. “Then your officers don’t deserve to be investigating officers,” Justice Mukta Gupta said after the police failed to answer about the date of arrival of the foreigners in India.

“You need to give me material so I can pass some order,” the court added, while asking the police to place on record the status reports of the pending cases.

At least 48 people are accused in at least a dozen FIRs which have been challenged before the High Court. The petitions before the HC seeks quashing of FIRs against Delhi residents who are accused of allowing the attendees — mostly foreign nationals — to live in mosques or their houses.