Accident-prone road ahead: Delhi commuters to soon get alerts from Google Maps

The move comes as the Traffic Police continues to focus on reducing fatalities at accident-prone locations across the Capital. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi commuters using Google Maps will soon get alerts when they approach accident-prone stretches, along with the maximum speed limit for the road they are travelling on, under a new road-safety initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday, is being rolled out in collaboration with Google India and MapMyIndia to integrate road-safety information into digital navigation platforms used by lakhs of commuters every day.

Officials said users navigating through Delhi on Google Maps or MapMyIndia will receive alerts before entering identified accident-prone zones, or “black spots”, with the objective of encouraging motorists to slow down and exercise greater caution.