Accident-prone road ahead: Delhi commuters to soon get alerts from Google Maps

This is part of a new road safety initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiAug 6, 2026 10:33 AM IST
accident spot in delhiThe move comes as the Traffic Police continues to focus on reducing fatalities at accident-prone locations across the Capital. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Delhi commuters using Google Maps will soon get alerts when they approach accident-prone stretches, along with the maximum speed limit for the road they are travelling on, under a new road-safety initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday, is being rolled out in collaboration with Google India and MapMyIndia to integrate road-safety information into digital navigation platforms used by lakhs of commuters every day.

Officials said users navigating through Delhi on Google Maps or MapMyIndia will receive alerts before entering identified accident-prone zones, or “black spots”, with the objective of encouraging motorists to slow down and exercise greater caution.

“The objective is to provide timely, accessible and actionable road-safety information to commuters and promote informed and responsible driving,” said Vijayanta Goyal Arya, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters).

“By integrating accident-prone zone alerts and speed-limit information with widely used navigation platforms, we hope to improve compliance with traffic regulations and contribute towards reducing road accidents,” she said.

Speed limit warnings

Apart from warning users about accident-prone locations, the navigation platforms will also display the notified maximum speed limit for roads and stretches across Delhi.

Traffic Police officials said the feature is expected to help motorists remain aware of speed regulations, reduce inadvertent violations and promote safer driving behaviour.

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“Availability of speed-limit information will enable drivers to remain aware of the prescribed speed limits on the roads they are travelling on and encourage compliance with speed regulations. This is expected to promote safer driving behaviour and reduce the risk of accidents and vehicle collisions arising from excessive or inappropriate speed,” Arya said.

Using tech to promote better driving

The Delhi Traffic Police has increasingly relied on technology for traffic management in recent years, using digital platforms to disseminate real-time information on traffic congestion, diversions, road closures, waterlogging and other disruptions, enabling commuters to better plan their journeys.

Officials said the latest initiative builds on those efforts by adding a preventive road-safety layer to everyday navigation.

The move also comes as the Traffic Police continues to focus on reducing fatalities at accident-prone locations across the Capital.

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In recent years, the department has carried out spatial analysis of crash data to identify high-risk stretches and recommend engineering improvements, enforcement measures and better signage. The force has identified dozens of accident-prone “black spots” across Delhi for targeted interventions as part of its road safety strategy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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