Accident on Signature Bridge in North Delhi leaves one dead, two injured

A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into the railing on Signature Bridge in North Delhi on Thursday morning. Police said the deceased was identified as Akash, while his brother Badal (18) and neighbour Harshit survived the accident.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said: “Information was received at 5.50 am from LNJP Hospital that three boys had been brought there by a CATS ambulance following an accident on Signature Bridge.” The DCP noted that the two survivors had serious injuries.

The DCP said that when police reached the spot, the motorcycle was found near the Y point at the bridge. No eyewitnesses were found, said police.

Kalsi said the men had left home around 3.30 am and the accident happened around 4.30 am. He said they had apparently lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn and had struck the concrete railings.

Police said an FIR was filed at Timarpur police station under IPC sections 279 (negligent/rash driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence).