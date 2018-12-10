Access denied

* Climbing two steps at the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department office on December 5, 2015, was like “overcoming Mount Everest” for Dr Satendra Singh (40).

* Paralympics player Pradeep Raj (37) can’t access the District Magistrate’s office in east Delhi for allowance or to avail essential services.

* Activist Nipun Malhotra (30) was once called to give a talk on disability at the Delhi Secretariat — where ramps for wheelchairs were unusable.

All three are differently abled and struggle to access basic facilities in the city, in the absence of infrastructure which, for two years now, has been mandated by law. In December 2016, the Centre had notified the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Model rules were issued, guidelines laid out, but the Delhi government is yet to frame the Delhi State rules to ensure implementation.

As the world marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, an audit of official buildings and offices — ordered by the High Court in April 2017, following a petition by Malhotra — paints a picture of apathy. The PWD’s architecture department, Malhotra, and an expert agency hired by the Delhi government conducted the accessibility audit.

Consider this:

* Out of 560 buildings audited — from police stations, fire stations, hospitals, courts and government offices — only 71 are disabled-friendly.

* In at least six instances, progress on making buildings accessible is stated to be “slow on part of the contractors”.

* In some instances, work has not been started by contractors; in others, tenders have been invited again.

* In 76 instances, work is likely to be completed, depending on sanction of funds.

* Of the buildings audited, there are only 45 partly disabled-friendly ones, including the L-G House, Tihar Jail, Delhi Vidhan Sabha and Tis Hazari court complex.

Guidelines for buildings are clear: They have to comply with accessibility requirements for persons with disabilities. These include government institutions, office and commercial buildings, health facilities, restaurants, recreational and sports facilities, religious buildings and other places used by the public.

As per the Ministry of Urban Development’s guidelines, at least one entrance per facility should be accessible to wheelchair users. For new buildings, the accessible entrance should be the main one, and not the side or rear entry. Waiting areas, coffee shops, service areas, ticket counters and refreshment stands should be accessible to all, including the visually challenged.

All buildings are also supposed to have at least one unisex accessible toilet. In multi-level buildings, all floors should have one such toilet. The Indian Express visited six buildings in the capital to assess the situation:

GTB Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Average footfall: 5,000 OPD visits per day

Tactile paths: Not available

Braille signage: Not available

Meenu (32), lay on the floor near the emergency gate, both his legs broken. “There is no wheelchair in the hospital… I have been waiting since morning, my wife is trying to make arrangements,” he said.

Even for someone in a wheelchair, the hospital is not accessible. Fifty metres from the main entrance, authorities have installed iron rods and barricades attached to chains. Neither a wheelchair nor a stretcher carrying patients can pass through. Wheelchairs were not available with the hospital’s welfare officer, tasked with supplying them.

The officer said that even if a wheelchair or stretcher is provided on submitting a government ID proof, the patient’s attendants will have to bring him/her inside on their own.

On entering the OPD, the lift near ultrasound room number 1005, meant for patients, was not working, with its entry blocked by boxes.

The audit report had cited the slow pace of work here and blamed the contractor. “Showcause notice has been issued to the contractor for expediting work. In case the contractor does not achieve the target, tender (will be) recalled… The target date of completion has been kept as March 2019,” the report said.

When contacted, medical superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar said: “Our hospital is completely disabled-friendly. We have ramps on campus and all washrooms have been designed keeping in mind the needs of specially-abled people.”

G B Pant Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Average footfall: 15,000 patients visit general, private wards annually

Tactile paths: Not available

Braille signage: Available near washroom, entrances

The hospital is Delhi’s biggest government super-specialty institute, but there is no welfare officer or assistance desk for the disabled. The wheelchairs available were damaged, with foot plates and leg rests missing. Bandages were used as makeshift foot-rests in some wheelchairs.

In one of the two buildings, there is a ramp for wheelchairs, but entry to it was closed.

Hospital corridors and walkways are cramped, with little space for persons using mobility devices such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers, or those walking with the help of others.

Hospital authorities did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Chhatrasal Stadium

Tactile paths: Not available

Braille signage: Not available

The stadium in north Delhi is famous for being a second home of sorts to prominent wrestlers. It hosts sporting events and school students often practice here, but there is no facility to train disabled students.

Renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the stadium also serves as the Delhi government’s favourite venue for big-ticket events. After renovation, it boasted of ramps and disabled-friendly toilets. When The Indian Express visited the stadium, however, ramps were being used to park cars. The stadium also lacks tactile paths leading to the main building. There was no welfare officer or wheelchairs on request.

When contacted, Sanjay Goel of the Directorate of Education, under which the stadium falls, said there are no training facilities for disabled students. “This is because there are no sports here for which training can be imparted,” Goel said.

Parliament Street police station

Average footfall: 15,00-2,000 per day

Tactile paths: Not available

Braille signage: Not available

Among the most prominent in the city, the police station deals with the bulk of protests in the capital — from farmers to disability rights activists. Yet, access to the building is not particularly disabled-friendly. There is no tactile path to enter the police station, and while it has ramps, there are no wheelchairs or a dedicated welfare officer.

When contacted, DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “All our police stations are disabled-friendly. We have ramps in every police station; Parliament Street police station also has one. Besides, our men keep ready to help such persons when they come to the stations.”

Social Welfare department, Delhi Gate

Average daily footfall: 50-60

Tactile paths: Available

Braille signage: Not available

Delhi government’s Social Welfare department office at Delhi Gate is visited by hundreds with disabilities every month to enquire about schemes and subsidies they are entitled to. Yet, the office is only partly disabled-friendly. There are tactile paths on the premises, but only on the ground floor. Lifts do not go to the second floor.

The office lacks wheelchairs and help desks to provide assistance to people with special needs. Even for people with disabilities who work in the office, no dedicated parking has been set aside.

When contacted, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said every building and office under them has to be disabled-friendly and action is already underway. Gautam added that every DM has been given the power to conduct an audit of the buildings under their jurisdiction and file a report. “I am waiting for the final disability audit report of the buildings maintained by them,” the minister said.

Transport department head office, Civil Lines

Average daily footfall: 250

Tactile paths: Not available

Braille signage: Not available

The department is yet to make its head office disabled-friendly: It lacks ramps, tactile markings or Braille signage. Even its zonal offices are not accessible to those with special needs.

At the head office, there were no wheelchairs or welfare officers. There is no lift to get to the first floor, neither is there a reserved parking for disabled persons. The audit report states that work is in progress, but only 50% of funds have been received from the Social Welfare Department. “Work will be completed within six months, if balance 50% funds will be provided by the department in time,” the report said, based on the response from the transport authority.

Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi said, “All renovated Motor Licensing Offices (MLO) are disabled-friendly by design. Only the Rohini MLO isn’t; the department is installing a lift there. The older buildings, like the one on Underhill Road, are proving to be a challenge due to their obsolete design. The PWD has installed banisters on stairs there, we will push them to install a lift as well.”

***

The High Court has repeatedly pulled up the state government over its alleged inaction. In one instance, it said the Delhi government was bent on treating the differently abled as “non-existent”.

Observing it was “imperative that… Delhi government’s institutionalised buildings… are made completely disabled friendly at the earliest”, the court asked authorities to design a training module to enable sensitisation of officials and staff on issues relating to the disabled. This is still in the works.

Yet, for Pratishta Deveshwar (20), who uses a wheelchair after a car accident paralysed her chest-down, Delhi is more inclusive compared to her hometown in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, where she was mostly confined indoors. That’s not to say there aren’t problems.

A student at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Deveshwar heads the Equal Opportunity Cell. She said the biggest problem is getting from one place to another: “Life in Delhi is easier, but I face a lot of problems hiring app-based cabs. Once, I had to cancel five cabs as the driver refused to take me to Aerocity since I am wheelchair-bound.”

Malhotra, who filed the HC petition three years ago, said he is not shocked by the results. “I am not surprised that only 10% of buildings are disabled-friendly,” said the activist, who suffers from a locomotor disability and uses a wheelchair. He is also the founder of the Nipman Foundation, which works in the field of disability rights.

“Once, I was called to the Delhi Secretariat, but the ramps were not user-friendly and I was lifted by people who accompanied me,” Malhotra said.

“Whenever I go to a new place in Delhi, I don’t drink water as I don’t know if I will find a toilet for the disabled,” he added.

Dr Singh, a polio survivor and assistant professor of physiology at the University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, said he is frequently denied “legitimate rights”.

“Once I visited the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department, two days after World Disability Day. At the entrance, I found two steps. Mere liye vo Mount Everest se kam nahi tha (they were no less than Mount Everest for me). I had requested the department to make the building accessible for disabled and build ramps,” said Singh.

For paralympics player Raj, accessing the District Magistrate office near his home in Nand Nagri is a “nightmare”. Raj was afflicted by polio as a child, which affected his legs. Most schools, hospitals, college buildings, marriage halls and toilets ramps he has seen are not disabled-friendly. “Humko dikhaane ke liye ramp bana toh diya, but wo hum jaiso ke liye accessible hai ki nahi, unhone dekha hi nahi (They made ramps for people with disabilities, but did not bother to see whether they are accessible to us),” he said.