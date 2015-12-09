ACB files case against director of vigilance Chetan B Sanghi

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has lodged a case against Chetan B Sanghi, principal secretary and director of vigilance, and other officials of the Delhi government in connection with alleged irregularities by the Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) during 2011-2012, while he was the chief of the body.

A case under Section 511/420/ 409/120B/34 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged following a complaint submitted to the ACB on August 3.

An FIR has been registered and legal action will be taken, said Joint Commissioner of Police of ACB M K Meena.

Sanghi, along with some other officials the DSIIDC, have been accused of misusing their position in an alleged scam pertaining to the conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold.

“Sanghi was the CMD of the DSIIDC between 2011 and 2012, when 350 industrial sheds in… seven industrial areas amely Lawrence Road, Nangloi, Mangolpuri, Okhla Phase-I and II, Kirti Nagar, Jhilmil and Wazirpur were converted from leasehold to freehold, in a highly irregular and improper manner,” stated the complaint.

It added that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted the land to DSIIDC on a leasehold basis, which had then constructed the industrial sheds.

The complaint alleged that without informing either the DDA or the Lieutenant Governor, the DSIIDC had gone ahead and converted the industrial sheds from leasehold to freehold.

However, in a press statement, the Delhi government pointed out that in 2010, the Delhi Industrial Development Operational and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act had been passed.

Under the provisions of the Act, the DSIIDC became the single nodal agency to operate, maintain and manage the industrial estates and areas notified under the Act, said the government

