ACB books MLA Amanatullah, AAP alleges BJP hand in case

The Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) has filed an FIR against AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan — the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board — for alleged “arbitrary recruitment, and changing authorised signatories in violation of rules, among others”. The FIR was filed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy) on a complaint by Hafiz Irshad Qureshi, who runs an NGO, and lives in Azad Market, said ACB chief Arvind Deep. “We are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made,” said Deep.

While Khan did not respond to calls and messages, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said: “BJP could find such irregularities only ahead of elections in Delhi. For five years, BJP has used the police in Delhi and the ACB to harass AAP leaders. Many were arrested in false cases. They even went after the chief minister. They are targeting Amanatullah now because they have nothing to show to voters and know they are losing.”

An ACB officer said that on February 27, 2019, Delhi Waqf Board CEO Mohd A Abid wrote a complaint against Khan to all members of the Board, the deputy CEO and other officers. The complaint claimed: “An unsigned ad for recruitment to 33 posts in the Board has been issued in two Urdu papers… and a committee of five was constituted by the chairman, which was not routed through the CEO, in complete violation of law.” Abid, in his complaint, alleged “recruitment of staff against non-sanctioned and non-existent vacancies was done without following recruitment rules”.

There are six allegations against Khan, including “opening of bank accounts without CEO approval and changing the authorised signatory”.

On April 8, 2019, Khan allegedly released a notice: “Since CEO of the board Mohd A Abid was under transfer and the new CEO was busy in office of election commission, the salaries of staff and honorarium of Imams and pensions of widows for February-March could not be paid due to lack of one authorised signatory.” As per the notice, it was decided “between the chairman and the two members, any two could operate the accounts.” An ACB officer claimed, “Khan made it unnecessary to get the CEO’s sign for approval of funds, which is a violation.”

