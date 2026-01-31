ACB acts on Delhi L-G order, registers FIR over delay in Barapullah Ph 3

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged “delay, cost escalation, and arbitration payments” in the construction of Barapullah Phase 3 flyover, The Indian Express has learnt.

An FIR under sections 7A (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means) and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered following an initial probe conducted by a team of the ACB on a complaint filed by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Delhi government, a source said.

“The FIR has been registered against unknown officials and a contractor. The initial findings of the probe suggest an inordinate delay in the construction of the flyover. The investigation has begun, and documents related to the project are being examined,” the source added.