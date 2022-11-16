Academic Council to decide on affiliating a few Delhi University courses to Faculty of Technology

The matter of including the Cluster Innovation Centre of Delhi University under the Faculty of Technology will be discussed at the varsity’s upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The university’s Faculty of Technology has not yet been able to take off as the plan to introduce technical courses under it has not yet materialised. In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh made the announcement about starting three technical courses – Bachelor in Technology (BTech) in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication, and BTech in Electrical Engineering — under the Faculty of Technology in the 2022-2023 academic year. However, this could not be rolled out as the university is yet to get the final approval of the Ministry of Education.

Now, there is a proposal to affiliate the existing degree programmes under the Cluster Innovation Centre to the Faculty of Technology.

The degree programmes offered at the Cluster Innovation Centre are BTech in IT & Mathematical Innovations, a BA (Hons) in Humanities & Social Sciences, and MSc in Mathematics Education.

The proposal also involves making the director and three teachers from the Cluster Innovation Centre part of the Board of Research Studies at the Faculty of Technology.