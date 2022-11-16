scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Academic Council to decide on affiliating a few Delhi University courses to Faculty of Technology

The proposal is to affiliate the existing degree programmes under the Cluster Innovation Centre to the Faculty of Technology and make the director and three teachers from the centre part of the Board of Research Studies at the Faculty of Technology.

The degree programmes offered at the Cluster Innovation Centre are BTech in IT & Mathematical Innovations, a BA (Hons) in Humanities & Social Sciences, and MSc in Mathematics Education. (File Photo)

The matter of including the Cluster Innovation Centre of Delhi University under the Faculty of Technology will be discussed at the varsity’s upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The university’s Faculty of Technology has not yet been able to take off as the plan to introduce technical courses under it has not yet materialised. In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh made the announcement about starting three technical courses – Bachelor in Technology (BTech) in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication, and BTech in Electrical Engineering — under the Faculty of Technology in the 2022-2023 academic year. However, this could not be rolled out as the university is yet to get the final approval of the Ministry of Education.

Now, there is a proposal to affiliate the existing degree programmes under the Cluster Innovation Centre to the Faculty of Technology.

The degree programmes offered at the Cluster Innovation Centre are BTech in IT & Mathematical Innovations, a BA (Hons) in Humanities & Social Sciences, and MSc in Mathematics Education.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...
More from Delhi

The proposal also involves making the director and three teachers from the Cluster Innovation Centre part of the Board of Research Studies at the Faculty of Technology.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:40:05 am
Next Story

Ranveer Singh opens up about casting couch experience, says a producer once unleashed his dog on him for fun

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement