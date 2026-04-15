‘AC was not working, window was open’: 2-year-old flung out of car as SUV hits it from behind in Delhi, dies

The SUV driver allegedly left the vehicle behind and fled the spot. Police have launched a search to find him.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 01:08 AM IST
2-year-old flung out of car, toddler flung out of car, child flung out of car, Sonipat, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe investigation has been handed over to the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal of Outer North District Police. “We are analysing CCTV footage to track the movement of the accused ,” an officer said.
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Arti was driving home to her village in Haryana’s Sonipat on Sunday afternoon after a short visit to Delhi with her two-year-old daughter Devanshi sitting in her friend Jyoti’s lap on the passenger seat. Jyoti’s father Ravindra Singh (47), among three others, were accompanying them.

The air conditioner of the car was not working and, so, the windows were rolled down. As they moved past a traffic signal at the GT Karnal Highway in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur area around 2 pm when the signal turned green, a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit them from behind.  The impact of the collision was so severe that it sent Devanshi flying out of the car, said police. The child was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she was declared dead. Arti, Jyoti and Ravindra suffered injuries, said police.

The SUV driver allegedly left the vehicle behind and fled the spot. Police have launched a search to find him.

Recalling the ordeal, Arti, a teacher, said that she pleaded with several passersby for help when the accident happened but no one came forward. Eventually, a man sitting in an e-rickshaw helped them reach the hospital despite having a fracture in his own leg.

The deceased child’s family is from Sewli village in Sonipat.Aarti said they had come to Delhi for some work and were returning to Sonipat when the accident  happened at the Khampur traffic signal near Bakoli village according to Outer North District Police.

According to the complainant, Ravindra Singh, the SUV was moving at a very high speed. The collision was so impactful that their car, a Maruti Celerio, spun around and hit the road divider.

“We had kept the windows open as the AC was not working. My daughter, Jyoti, was holding the child in her lap in the front seat when a speeding vehicle hit us from behind,” the FIR quoted Singh as saying. The child, who lay on the road with severe head injuries, was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

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Police said that both vehicles involved have been seized for forensic examination. A case has been registered under sections 281 and 106(1) of BNS.

The investigation has been handed over to the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal of Outer North District Police.  “We are analysing CCTV footage to track the movement of the accused ,” an officer said.

 

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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