‘AC was not working, window was open’: 2-year-old flung out of car as SUV hits it from behind in Delhi, dies

The investigation has been handed over to the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal of Outer North District Police. “We are analysing CCTV footage to track the movement of the accused ,” an officer said.

Arti was driving home to her village in Haryana’s Sonipat on Sunday afternoon after a short visit to Delhi with her two-year-old daughter Devanshi sitting in her friend Jyoti’s lap on the passenger seat. Jyoti’s father Ravindra Singh (47), among three others, were accompanying them.

The air conditioner of the car was not working and, so, the windows were rolled down. As they moved past a traffic signal at the GT Karnal Highway in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur area around 2 pm when the signal turned green, a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit them from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that it sent Devanshi flying out of the car, said police. The child was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she was declared dead. Arti, Jyoti and Ravindra suffered injuries, said police.