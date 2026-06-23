Rs 750 for full tank vs Rs 600 earlier: Delhi cab drivers feel the heat as earnings dip

45-year old Arun Kumar says his earnings have been squeezed in the past two months. (Express Photo)

As soon as a passenger sits inside 45-year old Arun Kumar’s taxi and he enters the OTP to start the ride, a robotic voice speaks out from the phone: “Yeh AC ride hai. Kripya AC on rakhe (This is an AC ride. Please keep the AC on).”

“Yeh awaaz sunke gussa aata hai (This voice makes me angry). It just reminds me of my budget,” says Kumar, adding that his earnings have been squeezed in the past two months.

Cab drivers in Delhi have witnessed their earnings drop due to hikes in CNG prices and the constant functioning of ACs owing to the summer heat. While this has led to higher expenditure from their side, drivers claim that ride-hailing apps Rapido and Uber have not increased fares to pass on the higher costs to customers.