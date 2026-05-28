Only essential lighting, ACs to operate at 24-26°C: Government seeks judicious use of electricity by departments

The departments were directed to avoid unnecessary use of lighting fixtures during daytime and use natural lighting wherever feasible. (File)

Air-conditioners set between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, lights switched off during daytime, and mandatory shutdown of electrical equipment after office hours – the Delhi government has directed all its departments and autonomous bodies to adopt power-saving measures for prevention of misuse and rationalisation of electricity consumption in offices.

The General Administration department, in a recent circular marked to secretaries of all departments, including the CMO and the LG Office, said, “In pursuance of the appeal made by the Prime Minister of India regarding saving fuel and energy, it has been decided to undertake measures for prevention of misuse and rationalisation of electricity consumption in Government offices under GNCTD.”