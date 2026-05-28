Only essential lighting, ACs to operate at 24-26°C: Government seeks judicious use of electricity by departments

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Air-conditioners set between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, lights switched off during daytime, and mandatory shutdown of electrical equipment after office hours – the Delhi government has directed all its departments and autonomous bodies to adopt power-saving measures for prevention of misuse and rationalisation of electricity consumption in offices.
The General Administration department, in a recent circular marked to secretaries of all departments, including the CMO and the LG Office, said, “In pursuance of the appeal made by the Prime Minister of India regarding saving fuel and energy, it has been decided to undertake measures for prevention of misuse and rationalisation of electricity consumption in Government offices under GNCTD.”
Accordingly, all heads of departments, offices, autonomous bodies, local bodies and public sector undertakings have been urged to ensure “judicious and need-based use of electricity” in their offices and establishments.
The departments were also directed to avoid unnecessary use of lighting fixtures during daytime and use natural lighting wherever feasible.
“Over-lighting of rooms, corridors, common areas and office premises shall be avoided, and only essential lighting as per functional requirement shall be used. Departments/offices shall also consider installation of master switches to ensure automatic switching off of lights and electrical equipment in rooms/areas not in use so as to prevent avoidable electricity consumption,” the order read.
Further, it asked the departments to operate ACs in an energy-efficient manner – preferably between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius – and avoid unnecessary cooling of office spaces. “Lights, fans, air-conditioners, coolers, computers, printers, photocopiers and other electrical equipment shall be switched off when not in use and mandatorily after office hours,” it added.
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