‘AC helmets’ help Delhi traffic cops stay cool

Head Constable Ramesh Kumar adjusts the strap of his newly issued air-conditioned helmet before stepping into the harsh afternoon sun at Central Delhi’s busy Tughlaq Road roundabout, where he has been deployed to manage traffic. Amid scorching temperatures, the heat radiating off the asphalt is relentless, the kind that leaves uniforms drenched within minutes.
But for the last two-three days, Kumar says, the cooling devices — launched on a trial basis — have offered some relief from the extreme heat.
“Usually, sweat keeps dripping from the head and face. With the AC helmet, the head stays cooler,” Kumar says while regulating traffic.
Along with the helmets, the officers have also been given portable fans to ward off the heat.
Kumar is among a group of Delhi Traffic Police personnel currently testing portable cooling devices, battery operated fans and air-conditioned helmets introduced to help officers cope with the Capital’s heatwave conditions.
A senior police officer said the devices have been distributed in various parts of the city on a trial basis to assess their effectiveness during long outdoor duty hours.
“On a trial basis, these have been distributed among traffic personnel deployed at different locations across the city. Feedback is being taken from officers on the ground,” the officer said.
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At present, the devices have been distributed among traffic personnel keeping in mind locations where traffic arrangement is heavy, the officer added.
The initiative comes in the wake of Delhi continuing to reel under the grip of a heatwave, with several areas recording temperatures above 40°C this summer. Traffic personnel, who spend hours in long outdoor shifts — standing at intersections navigating exhaust fumes and hot winds — are among the worst affected by the gruelling heat.
The AC helmet assigned to Kumar is lightweight, weighing around 500 to 600 grams, and is battery-operated and rechargeable. According to officers involved in the trial, the device can function for nearly eight to ten hours on a single charge. “In direct sunlight, it definitely helps,” Kumar says. “The ventilation and airflow reduce the heat around the face and head”, he adds.
The AC helmets, too, are being tested as part of the pilot project. Equipped with miniature cooling and ventilation systems, the helmets are designed to reduce heat buildup during prolonged deployment under the sun.
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On the initiative, Manish Kumar, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “They are at the proof of concept level, we are checking the efficiency and how easy they are to work with”.
Alongside the cooling devices, the Delhi Traffic Police has also deployed hydration vans in the New Delhi traffic circle to ensure officers stay well hydrated while they are out on their outdoor shifts.
The vans, carrying ORS solutions and lemonade, make rounds across duty points where personnel have been stationed to manage vehicle and pedestrian flow. The hydration vans provide a much-needed breather to officers who routinely battle dehydration, fatigue and heat exhaustion while regulating traffic during peak summer months.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More