ABVP writes to UGC chairman seeking more centres for CUET-UG exam

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wrote to the UGC chairman Saturday demanding an increase in the number of centres (cities) where the Common University Entrance Test-UG is conducted, to conduct the exam in government and credible institutions, and to appoint central and state government employees as examination officers.

The press note released on Saturday further said, “Recently, it has come to notice that during the conduct of various computer-based examinations by the NTA, there is a lack of credible basic computer labs in various regions of the country, especially the students of north-eastern states face a lot of problems due to less number of centres in the region and location of centres in far-flung areas”.

Yagyavalkya Shukla, ABVP’s national general secretary, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has “fewer examination centres for CUET-UG” and sought more examination centres. “It should be kept in mind that the nearest examination centre option should be available to students in different states, including the north-eastern states of the country and the examination must be conducted in a cent per cent transparent manner across the country,” Shukla said.

The press note further said, “At present, various important examinations of the country are being conducted by the NTA, therefore to conduct the examinations in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode, there is a need to increase examination centres in various cities of the country and also to strengthen the digital infrastructure at a rapid pace.”