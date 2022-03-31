ABVP writes to JNU VC, demands upgradation of health centre, on-campus specialist doctors

A week after a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) died while being taken to AIIMS, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor regarding the resumption of services of specialist doctors and upgradation of the on-campus health centre.

The memorandum read, “The lackadaisical approach of the Health Centre last week, when complications occurred to the student of the university and subsequent referral to AIIMS by ambulance without critical care service, further leading to his unfortunate death is not unknown to all. This incident was a result of various factors which need to be seriously looked at, rectified and improved so that no one has to go through the same ordeal.”

On March 21, a PhD student complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to the Health Centre by his friends but the JNU Students’ Union alleged he wasn’t given immediate treatment and was referred to AIIMS. The student reportedly died on the way.

The memorandum also specified ABVP’s demand to resume “services of specialist doctors, especially gynaecologist and ophthalmologist services”.

“A psychiatrist must be available in the health centre for counselling of students. The health centre must provide free health checkup facilities for students so that students can monitor their health (especially on blood pressure and cholesterol levels),” the ABVP wrote.

The memorandum added, “The university must set up a five-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the health centre in case there is an emergency since the nearest hospital is quite far from the campus.”

The student body also said, “Nurse/attendant must be available round the clock to provide critical care…students must be taught elementary cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) course and basic first aid course” and “the university must provide medical insurance to all students.”

The ABVP said dengue awareness, prevention and sanitisation (fogging and spraying) are also needed since cases of dengue are rising.