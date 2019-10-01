ABVP protests at DU college over ‘Krishna comment’

Outraged by an allegedly “offensive comment” on Lord Krishna by a student on social media, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Monday protested at DU’s Dyal Singh College (Morning). They also accused a faculty member from the Hindi department of “brainwashing” students and asked the college administration to dismiss him.

Some students of the Hindi department alleged they were beaten up by ABVP when they came out in support of assistant professor of Hindi Rajeev Kunwar, against whom the organisation has made allegations.

The issue pertains to comments by college students on a Facebook post, on a session held by the Dyal Singh Majithia Study Circle. During the session, Kunwar had spoken to students on ‘Patriarchy and Women Resistance in India: A historical inquiry’.

ABVP state media in-charge Ashutosh Singh claimed: “We expressed dissatisfaction regarding the unresponsive behaviour of the administration, and for taking no action against the ‘study circle’ organised by Left-affiliated students’ groups without approval. It is pertinent to point out that a professor of Hindi… has been trying to indoctrinate students in values that are at variance with Indian civilisational ethos.”

Sonakshi Dogra, ABVP unit president of the college, said, “When the entire nation is celebrating Navratri, such insidious conduct of the accused professor points to a surreptitious plan to… perpetuate communal disharmony on campus.”

Kunwar, however, said the controversy was politically motivated: “I never made any such comment on Facebook or on social media. These are concocted stories which are politically motivated to end the space for free speech on campus.” He said the department will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Ashutosh Dubey, a final-year student, claimed, “We came out to support Rajeev sir but the ABVP beat us up.” He said they were waiting to lodge a police complaint. Principal I S Bakshi did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.