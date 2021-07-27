ABVP to hoist national flag at 647 places in Delhi on I-Day to evoke ‘feelings of nationalism’

"In this mega drive, efforts will be made to spread the feelings of nationalism in the whole of Delhi and to connect the general public with the occasion,” ABVP said | File photo

As the country enters its 75th year of independence, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – student wing of the RSS – has decided to hoist the national flag at 647 places in the national capital on Independence Day to evoke the “feelings of nationalism” among the general public.

“These places will mainly include bastis, villages and colonies. In this mega drive, efforts will be made to spread the feelings of nationalism in the whole of Delhi and to connect the general public with the occasion,” the ABVP said in a press conference Tuesday.

“The nation has been battling with great odds due to the Covid pandemic for the last two years. Through this program, ABVP will instil enthusiasm among the public and create a feeling towards the nation by celebrating independence,” they said.

More than 2500 ABVP activists of various zones and units will go to different bastis to “hoist the flag and distribute sweets” strictly adhering to Covid protocols, they added.

“Sanitation workers, retired soldiers, social workers and similar respected people and Covid warriors who have directly and indirectly been involved in the service of the society will be invited as guests at different places,” they further said.

ABVP State Secretary Sidharth Yadav said that the flag hoisting will be done between 8:15 AM to 12 PM. “Some of the places we will go to are Fatehpuri Beri, Mahmoodpur (Faridabad), Chandrawal, Mithapur, Lal Bagh and Majnu Ka Tila. We will hoist full-sized flags in all the areas as per protocols,” he said.

“The contribution of only a few selected persons who were in the frontline in the battle of independence has been recognised, whereas every citizen of the country has contributed equally in the freedom struggle. So this year, Parishad will reach out to the person standing in the last row to connect them to the Independence Day celebration and make him/her a participant in this mega festival of the nation. This will be the biggest campaign undertaken by any other student organization in capital,” Yadav added.