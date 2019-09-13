ABVP leading in all four seats of DUSU central panel

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was leading in all the four seats of central panel of the DUSU on Friday, sources said.

The counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls was supposed to start at 8.30 am but began after almost a two-hour delay as the candidates turned up late, an official said.

The screens which show live counting faced technical issues after which candidates demanded that they be made functional. After one screen started functioning, the counting began around 10.30 am. Initially, only one EVM’s votes were being counted but later after all the screens started functioning, counting votes on four electronic voting machines began.

According to the initial trends, after the counting of votes from 45 EVMs, the ABVP was leading in all the four seats. The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was in the second spot, sources said.

The voter turnout in DUSU polls on Thursday was recorded at 39.90 per cent, over four notches down from the last year. The results will be declared on Friday.

Last year, the election saw a 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

The polling for four positions of the DUSU ended amid allegations of EVM malfunctioning. Sixteen candidates, including 4 women, were in the fray and 52 polling centres were set up.

Over 1.3 lakh students were eligible to cast their vote. As many as 144 EVMs were used for students’ union polls and 137 were used for college union polls.