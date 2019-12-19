ABVP in a bind as ‘harassment’ videos by members at Delhi University go viral

In a 1:27-minute video, ABVP’s Shahdara District Convenor Jitender Chaudhary is seen harassing a student from Kerala. In a 1:27-minute video, ABVP’s Shahdara District Convenor Jitender Chaudhary is seen harassing a student from Kerala.

The ABVP has found itself in a tight spot with videos of three of its office bearers allegedly threatening and assaulting students at DU over protests against the new citizenship law being circulated on social media.

In a 1:27-minute video, ABVP’s Shahdara District Convenor Jitender Chaudhary is seen harassing a student from Kerala. “Do you support CAA or not? Are you in favour of it or against it?”, Chaudhary asks him, to which he says he’s not in favour of the law. Then, another man in the video tells a person who is not in the frame to “take him away”.

RT. In this video from #DelhiUniversity today, #ABVP activists heckling a student from Kerala at Chhatra Marg over his position on #CAA.They are also desperate to make a concise video to give a message loud & clear to dissenters. @delhipolice,some are more equal than the others? pic.twitter.com/kNfcmaQF0d — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) December 17, 2019

In another 10-second clip, ABVP state executive committee member Bharat Sharma is seen allegedly kicking a student on a pavement outside the Faculty of Social Sciences. The video is from a protest called by MA students of Political Science. Sharma admitted he was in the video, but said the context was missing. “Just before this, these Leftist goons misbehaved with women ABVP activists…,” he claimed.

In another 10-second clip, ABVP state executive committee member Bharat Sharma is seen allegedly kicking a student on a pavement outside the Faculty of Social Sciences. In another 10-second clip, ABVP state executive committee member Bharat Sharma is seen allegedly kicking a student on a pavement outside the Faculty of Social Sciences.

A third 20-second video shows a student at the Arts Faculty being pulled from all sides, including by DU Students’ Union President Akshit Dahiya. They ask for his I-card, before his hair is pulled and he is slapped.

Dahiya claimed he was in fact stopping people from hitting him.

“In the first 4-5 seconds, you will see that I’m asking people not to hit him. He was running away from the protest so I had just gone to catch him. I wanted to hand him over to the police,” he claimed. The ABVP said the videos had context but distanced itself from it.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App