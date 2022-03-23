Delhi: Absence of rains behind soaring temperatures, no respite anytime soon

The absence of rainfall has been keeping the temperature above normal in Delhi over the past week. The maximum temperature reached as high as eight degrees above normal on March 20, when this year’s highest, of 38.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature fell to 34.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

“The temperature is not coming down below normal because of the absence of rain. There has been a dry spell in Delhi for around 25 days now, and it is unlikely to rain for the next 10 days,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

March had not witnessed any rain in 2018 either, he added. “It might happen once in a few years. March is known for dry spells and for high variations in temperature since there is a transition from winter to summer,” Jenamani said.

“From March 15 to 19, the temperature from J&K to Uttarakhand was above normal,” he said. An increase in the speed of westerly winds over Delhi has caused a fall in temperature over the past two days. The influence of the westerly winds will continue for the next five days, keeping the maximum temperature below 38 degrees Celsius, since high wind speed can prevent heat from consolidating over an area, Jenamani said.

The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could remain at around 35 or 36 degrees Celsius till March 27.

The normal rainfall for Delhi from March 1 to 22 is around 10.8 mm. The city has received no rain in this month so far.