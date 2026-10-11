How Abhijeet Dipke, 2 other CJP leaders were released day after detention

A day after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police from an aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an Executive Magistrate Court in the Capital on Sunday ordered their release. According to their lawyer, the police “could not give grounds for further detention”.

The three CJP leaders were detained on Saturday upon arrival in the Capital from Mumbai to lead a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Police had said that they had not given permission for the protest.

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Placed under preventive arrest, the CJP leaders were produced before the Court of Special Executive Magistrate Sanghamitra at the Delhi Cantonment Police Station on Sunday. As they were not arrested, and were placed under preventive arrest, they were produced before the Executive Magistrate within 24 hours rather than a Judicial Magistrate.

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They were subsequently asked to fill a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and released on the condition that they will “not engage in breach of peace for one year”.

“This was an arrest under preventive detention provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The ground was that, as per the police, these persons could ‘commit’ a crime if not detained,” their counsel, Advocate Soutik Banerjee, told The Indian Express.

Advocate Banerjee added, “The police could give no grounds of further detention, so they were released. A procedural hearing took place where we sought release on personal bonds and without any deposit by surety. A more detailed hearing would’ve taken place had the police provided grounds of further detention which then we would have contested legally. All our submissions and prayers were accepted by the SEM Court, including for the release of their devices, which were taken away during the period of detention.”

Along with him, advocate Devika Tulsani appeared for the CJP leaders. The charges invoked against the three CJP leaders were Section 126 (Security for keeping peace) and Section 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of the BNSS.

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Section 126 BNSS is a preventive measure, which empowers an Executive Magistrate to require a person likely to breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity to execute a bond for maintaining peace.

Section 170 of the BNSS, on the other hand, lets a police officer arrest someone without a warrant who they think can commit a cognizable offence which cannot be prevented without the arrest. Custody, however, can be extended to only 24 hours unless further detention is permitted.

“A breach of peace would mean only such activity that is not constitutionally permitted and not protected as a fundamental right. If the Constitution allows me to express myself freely, to form associations and gatherings, or to move freely, then that can only be curbed within the narrow paradigm of reasonable restrictions which are proportionate in nature,” Banerjee said.

“To my mind, and as was repeatedly stated by the Supreme Court today, peaceful protests are permitted and can always be organised. That cannot by any stretch of imagination amount to a breach of peace,” he added.