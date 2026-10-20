‘Hiding behind police’: Dipke targets PM over custody extension of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

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A day after the custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days, group founder Abhijeet Dipke hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the government of using the police machinery to intimidate the youth.
“You keep hiding behind the police, while they have not hidden. Seeing the strength of these two men will inspire a new generation of young people, and I can say that in writing,” he said.
On Monday, a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court extended their judicial custody for two more days. The order signed by SEM Ritu Raj, an ACP-rank officer with the Delhi Police, said that Ranka and Das’s conduct doesn’t inspire “confidence”, and that he found they have “no respect for law” and have habitually called for protests at de-notified sites.
The order came after the five-day judicial custody of the duo ended on Monday. They were arrested on October 13 for allegedly trespassing in the Jantar Mantar area, which was denotified as a protest site last week, and disturbing peace. One of the two cases filed against them following the arrest last week has now been transferred to the Crime Branch, said officers.
In a video shared on social media, Dipke questioned whether the PM felt proud about putting 26-year-old Saurav and 30-year-old Ashutosh behind bars.
He said the two men had demonstrated courage despite being in jail. He said he had expected them to appear distressed when he saw them, but was struck by their composure.
“Saurav used to say that he would not be able to stay in jail for even one day. Yet, after spending five days behind bars and learning that his custody had been extended, he was seen smiling. There was no sign of worry on Ashutosh’s face either. That is what strength looks like,” Dipke said.
He also referred to his conversations with the families of the two men, saying their response reflected their courage. Recalling his conversation with Saurav’s mother, he said she had assured him that her son was fine despite being in jail.
“That is strength — when a mother’s son is in jail, yet she says that everything is fine. Ashutosh’s family is also saying that everything is fine. That is real strength,” he said.
Targeting the government over unemployment, Dipke questioned what it had done for the country’s youth and criticised its record on job creation.
He also took a swipe at the PM over allegations of favouritism in appointments at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “You are a weak Prime Minister. You sell out to America and then call yourself a strong leader. How can you do that?” he alleged.
Warning that attempts to instill fear among young people could eventually have the opposite effect, Dipke said there would come a time when they would no longer be afraid. “Do not frighten someone so much that they eventually lose their fear,” he added.