‘Hiding behind police’: Dipke targets PM over custody extension of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

A day after the custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days, group founder Abhijeet Dipke hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the government of using the police machinery to intimidate the youth.

“You keep hiding behind the police, while they have not hidden. Seeing the strength of these two men will inspire a new generation of young people, and I can say that in writing,” he said.

On Monday, a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court extended their judicial custody for two more days. The order signed by SEM Ritu Raj, an ACP-rank officer with the Delhi Police, said that Ranka and Das’s conduct doesn’t inspire “confidence”, and that he found they have “no respect for law” and have habitually called for protests at de-notified sites.