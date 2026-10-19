‘Come back soon, my brothers’: Dipke as Ashutosh, Saurav set to appear in court

Hours before Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das are due to be produced in court on Monday, group founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote an emotional open letter to the two, saying he missed them and wanted nothing more than to see them walk out of jail.

The two CJP members have been in judicial custody for five days after they were arrested on October 14 for allegedly breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Ashutosh and Saurav were booked in two FIRs, the CJP said. One relates to alleged trespassing at the JD(U) office near Jantar Mantar. The other concerns an alleged breach of a peace bond.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The two are scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg police station around 2 pm on Monday, as their judicial custody was due to end.

‘Turned CJP into hope for millions of people’

In the letter posted on Instagram, Dipke recalled how Ashutosh and Saurav had been instrumental in building the group over the past three months, saying their dedication and courage had helped turn CJP into “a hope for millions of people”.

“Today marks the sixth day of you both being in jail. I cannot tell you how much I miss you, my brothers,” Dipke wrote.

“For the past three months, people may have seen me as the face of the CJP, but what most people don’t know is that it was you two who were actually running it, building it and keeping everything together,” he wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Dipke said that while he may have started CJP “by accident”, it was the two members’ efforts that had shaped the party into what it had become. He added that he did not believe the group would have achieved even half of what it had without them.

The letter also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the two members and the limited recognition they had sought in return.

“Today is supposed to be the last day of your custody, and there is absolutely nothing I want more right now than to see you both walk out free. Nothing else matters to me at this moment. I just want my brothers back,” he wrote.

He also apologised to Ashutosh and Saurav, as well as their families, for the distress and uncertainty they had faced during the period. “I know an apology cannot make any of this easier, but I wish with all my heart that you and your families didn’t have to go through any of it,” he wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Recalling their constant communication, Dipke said he missed knowing that the two were just a phone call away. “I just want that phone to ring again,” he wrote, signing off with the words: “Come back soon, my brothers.”

‘Got threats to release them’: Magistrate

On Sunday, a senior police officer said the SEM hearing the case alleged that anonymous people were threatening him to release the duo. Based on his complaint to police, an FIR was lodged in New Delhi district under sections of criminal intimidation, the officer added.

CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh had alleged that the police are deliberately delaying their bail proceedings.

“The hearing in the matter was supposed to happen at 12 pm. But they kept pushing it till evening. After coming into the courtroom at about 5 pm, he (the SEM) said that he is receiving threats. If someone has given you a threat, how is it related to this case? How is it related to us coming here for the past four days? They are not approving the sureties. They are deliberately trying to keep Ashutosh and Saurav inside,” Singh told reporters at a briefing.