‘Threw ink to protest insult to Hindu gods’: Woman who targeted CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke

The woman who threw ink at Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said Sunday that her action was a form of protest against the mockery of Hindu gods, who, she claimed, were made fun of at the stir.

“Abhijeet and his associates were laughing and mocking Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita right there on the stage… I threw the ink at Abhijeet simply as a way of protesting; I felt compelled to act… I never tolerate such things, whether the remarks are directed at Goddess Durga, Goddess Kali, or Lord Shri Ram,” self-proclaimed men’s rights activist Barkha Trehan said while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On throwing ink on CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, self-described men’s rights activist Barkha Trehan says, “I am not at all opposed to peaceful protest. I have no affiliation or connection with any political party. The event currently underway, involving those… pic.twitter.com/K9BcsJI1b6 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

On Saturday, Trehan moved closer to Dipke when he was addressing the crowd at Jantar Mantar site, where the CJP has been protesting against the NEET paper leak since June 20. When she reached the stage, Trehan threw ink at the CJP founder. She was then dragged away from the stage by CJP supporters and taken to the Parliament Street police station, said officers.

While speaking to ANI on Sunday, Trehan said: “I am not at all opposed to peaceful protest. I have no affiliation or connection with any political party.” She claimed the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar is driven by a political agenda. “The event currently underway, involving those cockroaches and the cockroach party, has nothing to do with the actual NEET issue; it is driven by a political agenda…”

She further alleged to have been beaten up by Dipke’s “goons”. “You cannot even imagine the treatment I received at the hands of Abhijeet’s goons… they beat me severely; they thrashed me and tore at my hair,” she claimed, while thanking Delhi police for “saving” her. “I hadn’t done anything wrong; I hadn’t committed any violence. Yet, they subjected me to such extreme violence.”

She accused the CJP of using Sonam Wangchuk. “That is exactly what I had gone there to tell Sonam Wangchuk: that they are using him, just like they used Anna Hazare…,” Trehan said in an interaction with ANI.

Wanchuk, who was on a hunger strike at the site, was forcibly shifted to a government hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning. The CJP and Wangchuk are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.

In her X account, Trehan has heavily criticised CJP in her posts. In her bio, she describes herself as a “Hindu entrepreneur”, and the ‘Voice of Men.’ The last time she was seen at Jantar Mantar was on December 25, 2025, when she participated in a protest organised by her NGO ‘Purush Aayog,’ supporting former BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger, who was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, according to officers. She is a regular on TV debates and also writes for media outlets.