CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother dies, as he is detained in Delhi

The grandmother of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke died at the age of 85 in the family’s native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Saturday, as he remained in detention after being picked up by the Delhi Police on arrival in the capital for a planned protest.

Savitribai Shankar Dipke died at Santuk Pimpri village. Dipke’s parents, Bhagwan and Anita, left for the village after receiving the news, The Indian Express has learned. There was no immediate confirmation of whether Dipke would be released or permitted to travel to Maharashtra for the last rites, or whether he had been informed of the death.

Dipke was detained inside his aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning. He was travelling from Mumbai with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for the protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The CJP has been demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, under which over 13 crore names were deleted from draft rolls, and over changes to Form 6, the form used to register new voters. Dipke had questioned why police permission was needed to protest at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, and said peaceful assembly was a constitutional right.

In a video recorded inside the aircraft, Dipke is heard telling police personnel, “I have come here to get arrested. Go ahead and arrest me.” The CJP condemned the detention and demanded the unconditional release of its leaders.

Speaking on Saturday, Dipke’s father Bhagwan asked the police to disclose under which law his son had been held. His mother Anita said the family stood by him and supported his work.

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A day earlier, at Loksamvad in Mumbai, an interaction organised by Loksatta, The Indian Express group’s Marathi daily, Dipke had spoken of what the CJP’s agitation had cost his family.

“As for my family, my mother and father were both admitted to the hospital during the Jantar Mantar protest. I didn’t speak about it anywhere because I didn’t want sympathy. I couldn’t go see them because if I left, they would say ‘Abhijit ran away.’ My family has suffered more than me. Even today, I see fear in my mother’s eyes when I step out, whether I’ll return or not. When I left for Bangalore recently, my mother was crying. That is the cost you have to pay today,” he said.

“But people are tired of living in fear now. On July 20, when kids were beaten and fractured, they came back and sat there on July 21. The fear is gone.”