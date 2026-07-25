Abhijeet Dipke down with typhoid, says illness won’t slow CJP movement

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he was diagnosed with typhoid, but vowed that his illness would not slow the movement seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
This comes a day after the CJP founder, who has been protesting at the Jantar Mantar site, said he was unwell and receiving intravenous medication.
“Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns!” Dipke said in a social media post. He also posted a video, saying, “The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country.”
Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! pic.twitter.com/8iHSZdF6K7
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026
Dipke had been unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment. While informing of his illness, he thanked CJP supporters for keeping the protests alive across the country and said that the movement would achieve its objective.
“The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country,” he said.
Dipke said he believed sustained peaceful protests would help them achieve their key demand, which was Union minister Pradhan’s resignation.
“Congratulations to all of you for making this movement such a big success. I am very sure that if we continue protesting like this, we will get Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he said.
In an earlier social media post, he said he was feeling weak due to fever and receiving injections and intravenous medication.
I’ve been down with a fever and severe body pain for the last few days, but I’ve been pushing through with painkillers.
My apologies if you don’t see me at Jantar Mantar today. I need to get a few hours of rest and recover.
Will be back at the protest site by evening.
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 23, 2026
“Heading back to Jantar Mantar after a night full of IVs, injections, and blood tests. Physically I’m still feeling weak due to fever, but the fight must go on. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said.
The CJP-led agitation, which started as a protest at Jantar Mantar, has spread across the country with protesters demanding demanding accountability in the examination system, reforms in recruitment and entrance tests, and Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
The protest gathered momentum after several public figures, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, joined the agitation. Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike and ended his fast after 26 days after written assurances from the Centre that no cases would be registered against peaceful protesters.
Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the CJP has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan steps down from his position.
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