Abhijeet Dipke down with typhoid, says illness won’t slow CJP movement

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he was diagnosed with typhoid, but vowed that his illness would not slow the movement seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

This comes a day after the CJP founder, who has been protesting at the Jantar Mantar site, said he was unwell and receiving intravenous medication.

“Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns!” Dipke said in a social media post. He also posted a video, saying, “The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country.”