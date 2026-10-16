Abhijeet Dipke taken away before Delhi march, asks cops: ‘Why are you stopping me?’

The Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke an hour after they served him a notice prohibiting him from holding the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on Friday.

He was picked up from the house of Anish Gawande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), in Karol Bagh.

Police and forces also started dispersing the huge crowds gathered at CP.

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In a live video on the CJP’s Instagram page earlier, Dipke was heard telling a police officer, among those who came to serve him the notice: “Humne to bola nahi protest karenge… hum toh Tiranga lehrayenge. Woh be allowed nahi hai? (We didn’t say we will protest… we will just wave the Tricolor. Is that not allowed either?)”