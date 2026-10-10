‘My family has suffered more than me’: A day before his grandmother died, Abhijeet Dipke on the cost of CJP

Abhijeet Dipke said this in Mumbai on Friday, less than 24 hours before his grandmother died in the family’s village in Hingoli and he was detained at Delhi airport on his way to the Jantar Mantar protest.

“My mother and father were both admitted to the hospital during the Jantar Mantar protest (in July). I didn’t speak about it anywhere because I didn’t want sympathy. I couldn’t go see them because if I left, they would say ‘Abhijit ran away’,” the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder said at Loksamvad, an interaction organised by Loksatta, The Indian Express group’s Marathi daily.

“Even today, I see fear in my mother’s eyes when I step out, whether I’ll return or not. When I left for Bangalore recently, my mother was crying. That is the cost you have to pay today.”