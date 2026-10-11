CJP’s Dipke, Ranka and Das detained under preventive arrest; to be released soon

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke detain by the Police after the flight landed at IGI Airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Three top leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) — Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das — were placed under preventive arrest and are expected to be released from the police station soon, according to Delhi Police officials.

The trio were detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed on Saturday morning. A team of Delhi Police personnel took them to different police stations, where they were kept for 24 hours.

According to a police officer, the trio were placed under preventive arrest, a measure used to maintain public order and prevent an imminent disturbance.