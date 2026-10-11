CJP’s Dipke, Ranka and Das detained under preventive arrest; to be released soon

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Three top leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) — Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das — were placed under preventive arrest and are expected to be released from the police station soon, according to Delhi Police officials.
The trio were detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed on Saturday morning. A team of Delhi Police personnel took them to different police stations, where they were kept for 24 hours.
According to a police officer, the trio were placed under preventive arrest, a measure used to maintain public order and prevent an imminent disturbance.
“Under this procedure, the police can take preventive action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Section 126 allows a magistrate to require a person to execute a bond for maintaining peace, while Section 170 empowers the police to make preventive arrests. The corresponding provisions under the CrPC were Sections 107 and 151,” the officer said.
Under the provisions of 127, 170 of the BNSS, the police has to release a person within 24 hours after the arrest.
The police said the trio would be produced before a magistrate and released from the Delhi Cantt police station on Sunday morning.
Members of the CJP’s legal team will also be present during their release, sources said.
Dipke and the other two leaders had come to Delhi to stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. However, the Delhi Police had denied them permission to hold the demonstration, citing the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in the New Delhi area.
The Delhi Police detained around 7,000 people in Delhi who allegedly attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The police said some of their personnel were also injured while controlling the crowd.
The police had tightened security across central Delhi, deploying around 30,000 personnel and putting up multiple layers of barricades in the area.
The CJP has again given a call for the protest march and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on Sunday at 10 am.
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