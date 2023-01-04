scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Abdul Sattar, puraani Dilli waala with a love for books, is no more

Those who knew Sattar called him a bibliophile who collected books about the city he grew up in and loved, generously sharing them with others who needed them.

Sattar was in his late 70s and had been unwell for a few years, said historian and writer Sohail Hashmi.
Abdul Sattar, puraani Dilli waala with a love for books, is no more
Abdul Sattar, a fount of knowledge on Old Delhi and a source of books and information for those in the city who have worked on its history, passed away Tuesday.

“Abdul Sattar studied at Delhi College and then worked with the Delhi administration. He retired in 2004. He had a deep interest in Delhi and books about the city and had a very fine and rare collection of those,” Hashmi said.

Hashmi, along with Sattar and two former students of Delhi College, Saleem and Sulaiman, organised an inter-school Urdu debate for Urdu-medium schools in Delhi. “The idea was to get students in these schools to engage with current issues through debates. That was when I came to meet Sattar saheb more often and discovered his interest in Delhi. Whenever I was unable to find a site in Old Delhi as new buildings had come up, I would ask him, and he would know exactly where the site used to be. He had lived all his life in the city, and because of his interest in it, he had read up…,” Hashmi added.

“Because of his love and interest in books, he would collect them from friends which would later be donated to the Hazrat Shah Waliullah public library, which runs in his area, Pahari Imli. It’s a well-stocked library with many books in Urdu and Persian. The last time I met him was about a month and a half ago. This morning, they were getting him ready to go to the hospital when he passed away,” Hashmi said.

Hashmi said Sattar had been working on two manuscripts. “He started thinking about writing a book rather late. Prior to that, his interest was in collecting books,” he added.

Historian and writer Rana Safvi said, “When I was writing my first book, he shared a lot of information and books. When I was writing about Shahjahanabad, he had many first-edition books…he was very generous with his knowledge, books, and time. He was more of a bibliophile…he loved collecting books and gaining knowledge from them.”

Abu Sufiyan, the founder of Purani Dilli Waalon Ki Baatein, is a member of the Hazrat Shah Waliullah Public Library of which Sattar was a patron.

“Any information you wanted on Old Delhi, he was the person to go to. He had a government job. He was an oral historian of sorts for the period that he lived in…a witness to shifts in culture and changes in Old Delhi. It is people like him who hold Delhi in themselves. He had asked me for a few images recently for a book that he was working on,” Sufiyan said.

Hashmi said that Abdul Sattar is survived by four children.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 06:35 IST
