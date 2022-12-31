scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Hours after abduction amidst property dispute, 3 members of a family rescued by Greater Noida police

According to the police, there was a dispute between two sides over the registration of a piece of land.

An FIR has been filed at the Beta 2 police stations under sections 364 (kidnapping) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. (File/Representational)
Three members of a family, who were abducted in Greater Noida over a property dispute on Friday, were rescued hours later, the police said, adding that they are on the lookout for the accused. The police identified the accused as Shakhawat, Sedaqat, and Arshad Ahmed.

“A complaint was received at the Beta-2 police station where complainant Chhote Khan said that his younger brother Fazruddin and his nephews Nazru and Jumma were kidnapped by three men and some others by forcibly putting them into a vehicle near the Rampur Golchakkar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

DCP Verma said there was a dispute between the two sides over the registration of a piece of land.

According to Khan’s FIR, he was on his way to get a piece of land registered with the Greater Noida Authority along with his brothers when they were accosted at the Golchakkar. He alleged that the three accused came there with 50 others and beat him and his brothers up, subsequently abducting one of his brothers and two nephews. He also alleged that a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh was stolen from them.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 11:44 IST
