2 abduct cab driver with toy gun and flee with car, held

Two men, who allegedly looted an Ola cab driver with a toy gun and made off with his car, were arrested from Madipur area on Thursday. Police said the main accused, a former Ola cab driver identified as Jitender, and his associate, Rahul Yadav, drove the victim around the airport and west Delhi areas before forcing him to withdraw Rs 5,000 from an ATM in Naraina.

“Jitender, who previously worked in Ola, knew that drivers sometimes carried cash. He hatched the plan to abduct a cab driver along with Rahul, who has been previously arrested in an auto theft case in 2008,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj.

On February 26, the accused took the cab from Punjabi Bagh area for a trip to Delhi airport. They got down near the airport and smoked cigarettes before threatening the cab driver with the weapon, police said. “The accused drove the car to Naraina area and made the victim withdraw Rs 5,000 from an ATM. They then fled with the vehicle, which was later found near Punjabi Bagh Metro station area,” an officer said.

Using CCTV images from near the ATM, a team of the Special Staff was deputed to track down the two men. “We got the details of the route taken by the accused from the cab company. Then we traced the men to west Delhi,” said a police officer.

Police recovered a country-made pistol from the duo. “They tried to buy two weapons but did not have enough money. So they got themselves a toy pistol,” the officer said.