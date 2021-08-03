Abbott in India ‘to energise bilateral economic ties’

“In particular, Abbott looks forward to discussions on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement" (File photo)

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is visiting India as the Australian Prime Minister’s Special Trade Envoy for India in a bid to strengthen the economic ties with New Delhi.

On his visit during August 2 to 6, Abbott will meet ministers, businesspeople and think tanks to “energise the bilateral economic relationship”, a statement from the Australian High Commission said.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said, “The Australia-India bilateral relationship is at an historic high. In 2020, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Morrison elevated our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also committed to strengthening our economic relationship. Australia is keen to deepen our trade and investment links with India, and take our economic relationship to the next level. Increasing bilateral trade and investment will help drive economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and build secure and resilient supply chains.

“In particular, Abbott looks forward to discussions on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which will propel our economic relationship to its full potential, to the mutual benefit of the Indian and Australian people.”

Australian Minister for Education and Youth, Dan Tehan, on Saturday announced that Abbott will visit India in early August to progress the Indo-Australian economic and trade relationship under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Dan Tehan, in a statement, said that this will be an opportunity to progress Australia’s ambitious agenda to energise and expand Australia’s bilateral trade and investment relationship with India.