Abbas Ansari house raided: Six weapons, 4,431 cartridges recovered

The police seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from his residence. An FIR has been filed against him.

A team of Lucknow Police Thursday recovered arms and ammunition from the Delhi residence of Abbas Ansari, son of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday. The police seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from his residence. An FIR has been filed against him.

The UP Police had earlier registered a case against him in Lucknow under the Arms Act for allegedly using one licence to procure more weapons.

The police have registered a case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 30 under the Arms Act of the IPC.

