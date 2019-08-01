Atal Bihari Vajpayee name will now be part of institute attached to RML Hospital

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given the go-ahead to rename the medical institute attached with Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences. The institute till now went by the name Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Advertising

The newly renamed medical institute will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Indian Express had on July 10 reported about the college administration wanting to rename the institute after late PM Vajpayee.

On Wednesday, the administration received a letter from the Ministry confirming the same.

Advertising

“The renaming of the present PGIMER & Dr RML hospital to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital has been approved. The Prime Minister will inaugurate it on the death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” stated the letter dated July 30.

The proposal was sent to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan by the hospital administration on July 9.

Started in 2009, the institute was inaugurated by the then union health minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

“The Health Minister has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the newly renamed institute on August 16. There are 213 seats in the post-graduate institute at present, which will be increased to 250 by the end of this year. We are also starting the foundation course on 100 MBBS seats from Thursday,” Dr Rajeev Sood, dean of the medical institute, told The Indian Express.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gave a green signal to the hospital to start the undergraduate MBBS course on June 29.

On average, the hospital witnesses around 7,000-8,000 patients daily in its out-patient department, and more than 1,000 patients in its emergency ward.

In February this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a medical varsity under Vajpayee’s name.

The UP government earmarked Rs 50 crore for setting up the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.