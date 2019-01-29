AAP’s youth wing starts fresh recruitment drive

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), AAP’s student wing, has organised a second membership drive this academic year to reach out to students before the Lok Sabha polls. The month-long drive was kicked off at DU’s Dyal Singh College, Moti Lal Nehru College, Rajdhani College and Satyawati College Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, CYSS state secretary Hari Om Prabhakar said, “We have started with DU colleges, but will eventually move to Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU. We’re going from college to college to talk to students, tell them about the organisation and why they should join us. We are also telling them about the good work being done by the AAP government in the education sector — whether it’s the amount dedicated for education in Delhi’s budget, the revamp of government schools or concession passes for college students in AC buses.”

Prabhakar said the organisation was focussing on DU and hoped to recruit at least 500 members in each DU college.