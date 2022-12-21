AAP’s Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, KCR daughter named in ED chargesheet in liquor policy case

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was part of the ‘South group’ which paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed before a special judge at Rouse Avenue district court, has relied on the statement of Indospirits MD Sameer Mahendru, who is an accused in the alleged money laundering case, to allege that he was approached by members of the ‘South group’. It is alleged that they expressed an interest in his company, and his initial pushback against this partnership fizzled out after a promise by AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair to provide him with a wholesale business. His partnership with the group was further cemented over several phone calls and meetings with Kavitha, it is alleged. As per Mahendru’s statement, it is alleged that Nair met Mahendru and told him about a South group member, Arun Pillai, whose “group was keen on investing in Delhi business, that this group had deep pockets, political connections and friends of Arvind Kejriwal”.

Mahendru resisted joining this partnership because he was of the view that the group wanted stakes in his company without much investment, chargesheet alleges. It was only later that Arun told Mahendru that he was representing K Kavitha, who revealed her interest in his company, it is alleged. Mahendru relented to their requests after a promise from Nair that “M/s Pernod Ricard’s wholesale business would come to him”, it is alleged. The ED alleged that Kavitha spoke to Mahendru in September 2021 on Facetime, where she “congratulated Sameer for Delhi business” and was “happy that they have partnered up”.

In 2022, Mahendru met Kavitha at her house in Hyderabad where she told him that he was “like family to her and doing business with Arun was like doing business with Kavitha and that they will take this relationship to a larger scale in multiple states and expand majorly”, the ED has alleged in its chargesheet.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s name also figures in the ED chargesheet through the statement of businessman Dinesh Arora who, the agency claims, told them that he initially met AAP leader Sanjay Singh, through whom he eventually met Sisodia during a party at a restaurant. He spoke to many restaurant owners “on request of Mr Singh” and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh (handed over to Mr Sisodia) for collection of party funds for upcoming assembly elections in Delhi”, it is alleged.

Arora also stated that he once raised the issue of shifting a shop from Pitampura to Okhla with Sisodia and the issue was subsequently resolved by the Excise department, the chargesheet claims. He claims to have spoken to Sisodia five-six times and met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence with Sanjay Singh, the chargesheet alleges.

Earlier, reacting to reports of her alleged involvement in the scam, Kavitha was quoted by PTI as telling reporters: “We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it.”

The AAP leaders and the Delhi government could not be reached for comment. The AAP has maintained the probe is politically motivated and investigating agencies are acting on BJP’s behest.