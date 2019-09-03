AAP’s Singh reaches Goel’s home: Want to seek answers

The war of words between Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP and AAP, Vijay Goel and Sanjay Singh, continued Monday with the AAP leader staging a protest outside the former union minister’s house. Singh asked Goel to clear his stand on the BJP’s CM candidate and his take on subsidised electricity and free water supply in the capital.

Advertising

Hours later, Goel, holding a press conference along with Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, claimed that Singh is “desperate” as he wants to be “number two in the party by pleasing (CM Arvind) Kejriwal and replacing deputy CM Manish Sisodia”.

Singh, along with AAP leader Dilip Pandey, MLA Jarnail Singh and party workers, reached Goel’s residence Monday morning when the BJP leader was not home.

“The BJP must clear its stand on who is their chief ministerial candidate. People are getting confused; some leader says something in the morning and some other leader says something else in the evening,” he said.

bout his stand on free water and, thirdly, I had asked who would be the chief ministerial face of the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal. I have come here to seek answers,” Singh said.

Advertising

Goel hit back and said the AAP should first put its house in order. “More than 10 senior members of AAP, including most people who fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, have left the party. They have lost the faith of people, so they could not even come second (in Lok Sabha polls). There are at least 12 to 14 MLAs of AAP who want to come to the BJP,” he claimed.

He also said he is not against AAP waiving water bills but demanded that the party should return the money of those people who paid their water bills honestly.

“Why is it done during polls and why not four years earlier,” he added.

Senior BJP leaders claimed the AAP is pushing them to declare a CM candidate, by throwing around names and protesting outside leaders’ houses, because they want to create factions in the party.